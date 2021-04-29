STM

STMicro posts better-than-expected first-quarter results

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter of 2020, as strong demand from the automotive and industrial sectors underpinned sales.

The Geneva-based company reported first-quarter net revenues of $3.02 billion, beating a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $2.92 billion. The group generated a gross margin of 39% for the period, above its own expectations.

