STMicro postpones $12 bln annual sales target by a year to 2023, says CEO

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics is postponing its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based company also expects the group to generate a yearly operating margin of between 15% and 17% by 2023, Chery told investors during the company's capital markets day.

The group aimed to be carbon neutral by 2027, Chery said.

