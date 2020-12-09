STMicro postpones $12 bln annual sales target by a year to 2023, says CEO

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA is postponing its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based company also expects the group to generate a yearly operating margin of between 15% and 17% by 2023, Chery told investors during the company's capital markets day.

The group aimed to be carbon neutral by 2027, Chery said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair)

