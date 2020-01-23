STMicro earnings beat estimates on demand for next-generation chips

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics' fourth-quarter results beat analysts estimates on Thursday as demand for chips dedicated to the next generation of smartphones and low-emission cars helped offset a slowdown in more traditional products.
