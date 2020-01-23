US Markets

STMicro earnings beat estimates on demand for next-generation chips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics' fourth-quarter results beat analysts estimates on Thursday as demand for chips dedicated to the next generation of smartphones and low-emission cars helped offset a slowdown in more traditional products.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular