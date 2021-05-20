STMicro considering bid for Nordic Semiconductor -report

Adds detail, reaction, share price

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.MI, STM.PA is considering an offer for Nordic Semiconductor after preliminary talks with its Oslo-listed rival, Italian newspaper MF reported on Thursday.

Nordic Semiconductor sells wireless chips and devices designed for ultra-low power consumption, which are in turn used in a wide variety of electronics and computers, but does not itself manufacture the silicon wafers used in the products.

Nordic's NOD.OL share price has risen by 52.6% so far this year amid a surge in global demand for semiconductors, giving it a market capitalisation of around $5 billion.

STMicroelectronics declined to comment on the report, while Nordic Semiconductor was not immediately available for comment.

