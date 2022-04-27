STMicro confirms annual sales target as Q1 earnings beat estimate

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.BN on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected earnings in the first quarter as strong demand in microcontrollers offset a temporary fall in production due to COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The Geneva-based company said its first-quarter sales came slightly above its targets at $3.55 billion for a gross margin of 46.7%, and beat the $3.49 billion average of seven analysts' estimate compiled by Refinitiv.

Diluted earnings per share over the period came at $0.79 apiece, above Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate of 71 cents per share.

STMicro forecast its revenue in 2022 to be in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.