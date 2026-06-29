STM vs. NXPI: Which Automotive Chipmaker Is the Better Pick Now?

The automotive semiconductor market is evolving rapidly as vehicles become more connected, software-driven and electrified. Growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, smart sensors and in-vehicle connectivity is creating long-term growth opportunities for chipmakers with strong automotive businesses.

Against this backdrop, STMicroelectronics N.V. STM and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI have established themselves as key suppliers to global automakers, providing a broad range of chips that power next-generation vehicles. While both companies are well positioned to benefit from these industry trends, differences in their product offerings, customer exposure, financial performance and growth strategies make the investment choice less straightforward. So, which stock stands out as the better pick now?

The Case for STM

STMicroelectronics is strengthening its position in the automotive semiconductor market through a combination of product innovation and strategic expansion. During the first quarter, the company reported a return to year-over-year growth in automotive revenues and highlighted strong design activity with global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. New wins across electric vehicles, hybrid platforms and traditional internal combustion models covered onboard chargers, powertrain systems, active suspension, vehicle control electronics and automotive sensors. The acquisition of NXPI's MEMS sensor business further expands STMicroelectronics' automotive sensing capabilities by adding complementary technologies, broadening its product portfolio and deepening customer relationships.

Beyond automotive, STMicroelectronics is benefiting from several high-growth technology trends that can support long-term earnings expansion. Management pointed to strong booking momentum across all end markets, normalized channel inventories and rising demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company expects AI-related revenues to exceed $500 million in 2026 and surpass $1 billion in 2027, supported by silicon photonics, power semiconductors, microcontrollers and optical connectivity solutions. A multiyear commercial engagement with Amazon Web Services and collaborations with NVIDIA further reinforce ST's growing role in next-generation AI data centers and intelligent robotics.

STMicroelectronics also appears well-positioned to improve profitability as demand recovers. Management expects double-digit revenue growth in 2026, backed by stronger bookings, expanding customer programs and increasing AI opportunities. Gross margin is projected to improve sequentially throughout the year as factory utilization rises, product mix becomes more favorable and manufacturing efficiency gradually improves. At the same time, the company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing, silicon carbide and next-generation technologies that should strengthen its competitive position and support sustainable growth over the coming years.

The Case for NXPI

NXP Semiconductors continues to strengthen its leadership in automotive chips by capitalizing on the industry's transition toward software-defined vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and vehicle electrification. During the first quarter, the company delivered automotive revenue growth driven by rising demand for its processing platforms, radar solutions and automotive Ethernet products. Management highlighted strong customer adoption of its next-generation S32N and S32K5 processors, which are expected to become the foundation of future vehicle architectures. New design wins across radar, connectivity and zonal computing also expand semiconductor content per vehicle and reinforce NXP Semiconductors' long-term growth prospects in the automotive market.

Beyond automotive, NXP Semiconductors is benefiting from powerful secular trends in industrial automation, physical AI and data center infrastructure. The company reported robust growth in Industrial and IoT, supported by strong demand for its latest processing platforms and increasing customer commitments to AI-enabled edge computing. Management also expects its data center business to more than double this year as customers adopt NXPI solutions for power management, cooling, networking and secure control applications. These opportunities diversify the company's revenue base while creating additional avenues for sustained growth.

NXPI's financial outlook also reflects improving business momentum and disciplined execution. Management expects broad-based growth across all major end markets in the second quarter, supported by strengthening order visibility and expanding customer adoption of its differentiated products. At the same time, the company projects further gross margin expansion through higher factory utilization, a richer product mix and operational efficiencies while maintaining its long-term commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. These factors position NXP Semiconductors to deliver profitable growth while remaining focused on long-term value creation.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for STM & NXPI?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM’s 2026 sales implies a 21.6% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for earnings per share for 2026 is $1.17, compared with 53 cents reported in 2025. Earnings estimates for the current year have increased in the past 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 14.3% and 25.2%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained stable in the past 30 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation

STM stock has surged 134.8% in the past year compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 21.8%. Conversely, NXPI’s shares have risen 26.8% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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STM is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78X, above its median of 25.35X over the last year. NXPI’s forward earnings multiple sits at 18.71X, down from its median of 19.06X over the same time frame.

P/E (F12M)



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End Notes

Both STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors are well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for automotive chips, backed by expanding product portfolios, strong design wins and exposure to long-term trends such as vehicle electrification and software-defined vehicles.

However, STMicroelectronics appears to hold a slight edge at present. The company is expected to deliver stronger revenue and earnings growth, supported by its expanding presence in automotive sensing, silicon carbide and AI infrastructure. The company has also seen upward revisions to earnings expectations, reflecting improving confidence in its near-term outlook. Although STM trades at a richer valuation following the strong share price rally, its superior growth profile and favorable earnings momentum justify the premium.

STMicroelectronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NXP Semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the former a slightly more attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to the automotive semiconductor space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.