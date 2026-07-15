STM vs. ADI: Which Semiconductor Stock Looks More Attractive Now?

The semiconductor industry is benefiting from rising investments in artificial intelligence (“AI”), industrial automation, electrification and connected devices, creating attractive opportunities for companies with diversified chip portfolios. While the industry's long-term growth outlook remains favorable, investors are increasingly focusing on businesses that combine innovation with resilient end-market demand and consistent financial execution.

Against this backdrop, STMicroelectronics N.V. STM and Analog Devices, Inc. ADI stand out as two prominent semiconductor players, though they operate with distinct business models. STMicroelectronics has a strong presence in automotive and industrial semiconductors, with growing exposure to silicon carbide, microcontrollers and power management solutions. Analog Devices, meanwhile, specializes in high-performance analog, mixed-signal and power management chips that serve industrial, automotive, communications and healthcare markets, generating stable cash flows through its diversified customer base.

Both companies are well positioned to capitalize on secular trends such as AI-enabled edge computing, vehicle electrification and factory automation. However, differences in growth prospects, valuation, profitability and exposure to cyclical end markets make the investment case for each stock unique. Let's compare STM and ADI across these key factors to determine which semiconductor stock looks more attractive for investors today.

The Case for STM

STMicroelectronics is strengthening its long-term growth profile by expanding beyond the traditional automotive and industrial markets into fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure. During the first quarter of 2026, management highlighted strong booking momentum across all end markets, with the book-to-bill ratio remaining well above one and distributor inventories returning to normal levels. The company expects double-digit revenue growth in 2026, supported by engaged customer programs and a growing pipeline of AI-related opportunities rather than a broad industry recovery alone.

STMicroelectronics is also building a stronger competitive position through product expansion and strategic partnerships. Management expects data center revenues to exceed $500 million in 2026 and surpass $1 billion in 2027, driven by growing demand for power semiconductors, silicon photonics, microcontrollers and optical connectivity solutions. A multiyear commercial engagement with Amazon Web Services, collaboration with NVIDIA on AI infrastructure and robotics and the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business further enhance STM's exposure to high-growth markets, including cloud computing, factory automation and advanced automotive sensing.

Beyond revenue growth, STMicroelectronics sees improving profitability as production volumes recover and its manufacturing optimization program progresses. The company expects gross margin to improve sequentially through the remainder of 2026, supported by better factory utilization, a favorable product mix and increasing contributions from AI-focused products. Management also pointed to continued momentum in automotive silicon carbide, industrial microcontrollers, low-earth-orbit satellite applications and advanced sensing technologies, providing multiple growth drivers that could support earnings expansion over the next several years.

The Case for ADI

Analog Devices continues to strengthen its position as a leading analog semiconductor company by capitalizing on both cyclical recovery and long-term secular trends. The company delivered record second quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and earnings, driven by broad-based demand across industrial, automotive and communications markets. Management highlighted that its diversified business model, resilient supply chain and continued investments in research and development are enabling ADI to capture rising customer demand while supporting growth opportunities.

A major pillar of ADI's growth story is its expanding exposure to AI and intelligent industrial systems. The company is seeing robust momentum in AI-driven data center infrastructure, where both its optical connectivity and power management businesses are growing rapidly. Beyond AI, Analog Devices is benefiting from increasing semiconductor content in factory automation, robotics, energy infrastructure, healthcare equipment and aerospace and defense applications. Analog Devices’ planned acquisition of Empower Semiconductor is expected to further strengthen the power management portfolio and enhance its ability to serve next-generation AI computing platforms.

The company is also backed by exceptional profitability and disciplined execution. Analog Devices reported record gross and operating margins, reflecting favorable product mix, pricing strength and efficient manufacturing. Management remains optimistic about continued above-seasonal growth, supported by strong order trends, healthy backlog and lean customer inventories across key end markets. Combined with its long product life cycles and expanding presence in high-value applications, ADI appears well positioned to deliver durable revenue growth and consistent shareholder returns over the long run.

What Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Indicate for STM and ADI?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects STMicroelectronics' 2026 revenues to grow 22.1% year over year, while earnings per share are expected to surge 135.9% to $1.25 from 53 cents reported in 2025. In addition, analysts have raised the company's 2026 earnings estimates over the past 30 days, indicating improving confidence in its outlook.



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For Analog Devices, the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 32.3% year-over-year revenue growth and 58.2% rise in fiscal 2026 earnings per share. However, analysts have left ADI's fiscal 2026 earnings estimates unchanged over the past 30 days, implying a stable earnings outlook.



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Price Performance & Valuation

STM stock has surged 150.2% in the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.1%. Conversely, ADI’s shares have risen 30.8% in the same time frame.

Price Performnace



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STM is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66X, above its median of 30.80X over the last year. ADI’s forward earnings multiple sits at 28.47X, down from its median of 30.45X over the same time frame.

P/E (F12M)



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Which Stock Has the Edge?

Both STMicroelectronics and Analog Devices are well positioned to benefit from long-term semiconductor growth trends, supported by expanding AI opportunities, industrial automation and electrification. ADI stands out for its diversified portfolio, superior profitability and resilient business model, making it an attractive long-term investment.

However, STM appears to have a slight edge at present, driven by stronger earnings momentum, improving analyst estimate revisions, accelerating AI-related growth initiatives and stronger recent stock performance. Both STM and ADI currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.