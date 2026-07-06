STM Stock Trades at Lofty Valuations: Is It Still Attractive?

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is currently trading at a premium valuation that may prompt investors to question whether the stock still offers upside. The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.49, well above the industry average of 22.33, reflecting elevated growth expectations.

P/E (F12M)



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The stock's recent performance has been equally impressive. Over the past six months, STM’s shares have surged 136.6%, significantly outperforming both the industry's 13.1% rise and the S&P 500's 8% advance. Following such a sharp rally, investors may be wondering whether the stock's premium valuation is justified or if much of the optimism is already priced in.

Over the same time frame, the stock has also outperformed other industry players such as Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN and Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS.

Price Performance



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AI Growth Story Is Gaining Momentum

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is becoming one of STMicroelectronics' biggest growth drivers. During the first-quarterearnings call management highlighted strong demand for its semiconductor solutions for AI data centers, including power management chips, silicon photonics, optical interconnects, microcontrollers and sensors. The company continues to benefit from rising investments in AI infrastructure by hyperscale cloud providers.

A major highlight was the expansion of STM's strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services through a multiyear commercial engagement supporting next-generation cloud computing infrastructure. The company also deepened its collaboration with NVIDIA, introducing new power-conversion solutions for AI data centers and robotics applications. Management reaffirmed that AI-related revenues should exceed $500 million in 2026 and climb well above $1 billion in 2027, reflecting confidence in the long-term opportunity.

Beyond AI processors themselves, STM is positioning itself as an important supplier of the technologies that enable AI infrastructure to operate more efficiently, creating multiple avenues for growth.

Broad-Based Demand Recovery

Theearnings callalso pointed to improving demand across the company's end markets. STM reported a book-to-bill ratio well above one across every region and business segment during the first quarter, indicating incoming orders continue to exceed shipments. Equally encouraging, inventory levels across distribution channels have normalized after an extended industry-wide correction, improving visibility into revenue growth.

The recovery is not limited to AI. Automotive revenues returned to year-over-year growth, supported by design wins across electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. Meanwhile, industrial demand improved as customers increasingly adopted STM's microcontrollers, analog chips, sensing technologies and power devices for factory automation, robotics, healthcare equipment and building automation.

Strategic Investments Strengthen Competitive Position

STM is also strengthening its long-term competitive advantage through acquisitions and technology investments.

The acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business expands STM's automotive sensor portfolio and enhances its ability to serve safety applications. Management believes combining the two companies' complementary technologies will accelerate growth beyond the broader automotive sensor market.

The company is simultaneously investing in silicon photonics, optical interconnects and power semiconductors that are becoming increasingly important as AI workloads expand. Management emphasized that STM is one of the few semiconductor companies capable of offering a broad portfolio spanning power devices, microcontrollers, sensors, photonics and analog technologies, allowing it to participate across multiple layers of AI infrastructure.

Outlook Remains Encouraging

Management expects business momentum to continue during the remainder of 2026.

For the second quarter, STM projects revenues of approximately $3.45 billion, representing both sequential and year-over-year growth. Gross margin is expected to improve to around 34.8%, benefiting from better product mix, stronger factory utilization and easing underutilization charges. Management also expects 2026 revenue growth to outpace the broader semiconductor market, supported by AI programs, automotive demand and industrial recovery.

Executives also expressed confidence that gross margins should continue improving throughout the year as manufacturing utilization increases and higher-value products contribute a larger share of revenues, although the full benefits of the company's manufacturing transformation are expected to materialize more meaningfully in 2027 and beyond.

STM’s Bottom Line Improves

STM's earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days. The company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 in 2026, compared with the reported figure of 53 cents in 2025. STM’s top line in 2026 is likely to witness growth of 22.1%.



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On the other hand, Texas Instruments and Amtech Systems’ earnings in the current year are likely to witness a gain of 40.6% and 540% year over year, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Despite its premium valuation, STMicroelectronics remains attractive due to its strong exposure to AI infrastructure, automotive and industrial markets. Healthy order momentum, strategic partnerships, an expanding product portfolio and improving profitability support its long-term growth outlook. Rising earnings expectations further suggest the company is well positioned to sustain the growth trajectory, helping justify its premium valuation. STM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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