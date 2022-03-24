STM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.96, changing hands as high as $44.24 per share. STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.16 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.23.

