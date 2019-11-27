STM Group warns on profit on UK pension market uncertainty

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Financial services provider STM Group said on Wednesday it expects its 2019 underlying earnings to fall by a third, as new business applications within its pension segment were lower than originally budgeted.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Financial services provider STM Group STMG.L said on Wednesday it expects its 2019 underlying earnings to fall by a third, as new business applications within its pension segment were lower than originally budgeted.

STM, listed on London's junior stock market, forecast an annual underlying pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds ($3.21 million), compared with 3.7 million pounds reported last year.

The slowdown was partly due to some uncertainties and concerns in the general UK pension sector, the company said.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More