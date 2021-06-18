STM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.53, changing hands as low as $36.40 per share. STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.07 per share, with $43.0187 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.47.

