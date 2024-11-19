STLLR Gold’s Final Prospectus for Public Offering

Moneta Gold (TSE:STLR) has released an update.

STLLR Gold Inc. has filed a final short form prospectus for its C$25 million public offering, which includes various unit categories priced differently. The offering, led by Paradigm Capital Inc., has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the closing expected around November 26, 2024.

