STLLR Gold Secures C$25.7 Million in Financing

November 26, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moneta Gold (TSE:STLR) has released an update.

STLLR Gold Inc. successfully closed a C$25.7 million public offering, led by Paradigm Capital Inc. and featuring participation from prominent investor Eric Sprott. This financing round involved issuing various units, including flow-through and hard dollar units, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company.

