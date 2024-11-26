STLLR Gold Secures C$25.7 Million in Financing

Moneta Gold (TSE:STLR) has released an update.

STLLR Gold Inc. successfully closed a C$25.7 million public offering, led by Paradigm Capital Inc. and featuring participation from prominent investor Eric Sprott. This financing round involved issuing various units, including flow-through and hard dollar units, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company.

