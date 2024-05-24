STLLR Gold Prepares for Board Refresh and Growth

Moneta Gold (TSE:STLR) has released an update.

STLLR Gold Inc. is set to enrich its board with the election of Jennifer Wagner and Jamie Litchen at the upcoming annual general meeting, while bidding farewell to outgoing directors Edie Hofmeister and Krista Muhr. Wagner brings a wealth of experience in mining corporate affairs and sustainability, while Litchen’s expertise lies in securities law and corporate finance. The company continues to focus on advancing two major gold projects in Canada, leveraging its robust management team.

