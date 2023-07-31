News & Insights

STLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

July 31, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.57, changing hands as high as $106.81 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Steel Dynamics Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $69.12 per share, with $136.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.59. The STLD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

