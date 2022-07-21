STLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.78, changing hands as high as $70.78 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $50.54 per share, with $100.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.70.

