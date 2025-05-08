$STKL stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STKL stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,461,686 of trading volume.

$STKL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STKL:

$STKL insiders have traded $STKL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DUCHSCHER (Chief Information Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $366,685

REBECCA FISHER sold 13,142 shares for an estimated $99,643

BRYAN P CLARK (SVP R&D and QA) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $45,212

$STKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $STKL stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

