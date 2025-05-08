$STKL stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STKL stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,461,686 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STKL:
$STKL Insider Trading Activity
$STKL insiders have traded $STKL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DUCHSCHER (Chief Information Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $366,685
- REBECCA FISHER sold 13,142 shares for an estimated $99,643
- BRYAN P CLARK (SVP R&D and QA) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $45,212
$STKL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $STKL stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,332,793 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,262,506
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 987,144 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,797,519
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 589,485 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,539,034
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 535,034 shares (+1015.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,119,761
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 411,567 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,169,065
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,500 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,899,050
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 364,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,771,144
