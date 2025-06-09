Stitch Fix's Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Key Insights for Investors

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is expected to have registered a year-over-year decrease in its top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings tomorrow, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pinned at $315.3 million, indicating a 2.3% drop from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



The company is likely to report a narrower-than-anticipated loss per share in the quarter under review. The consensus mark for quarterly loss per share is pegged at 12 cents, which has been stable in the past 30 days and is narrower than the year-earlier quarter’s loss per share of 15 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Stitch Fix delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 54.6%. Investors are closely monitoring for insights into the company's performance and strategic efforts. Let’s delve deeper.

Key Factors Influencing SFIX's Q3 Performance

A challenging macroeconomic backdrop, including headwinds like potential shifts in customer demand and tariff-related concerns, is likely to have hurt Stitch Fix’s quarterly performance. The company has been grappling with weaknesses in both customer acquisition and retention. Continued pressure on active clients, coupled with any deleveraged expenses, might have affected SFIX’s performance in the fiscal third quarter. In addition, competition from major retailers and economic pressures add challenges to the company’s growth.



In its lastearnings call management had projected revenues to be between $311 million and $316 million, indicating a 3.6-2.1% year-over-year decline. It had expected adjusted EBITDA to be $7-$10 million, with a margin of 2.3-3.2%. We expect active clients to decline 10.8% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.



On the positive side, Stitch Fix has been enriching customer experiences through AI-driven personalization and reimagining product assortments to better align with the evolving client preferences. SFIX’s Freestyle drive offering a distinct shopping experience is encouraging.



Management, in its lastearnings call cited that it has been monitoring the potential tariff impacts and increased macroeconomic volatility. The company remains focused on continued cost efficiencies, which is likely to have contributed to improved profitability. SFIX had forecast gross margin between 44% and 45% for the fiscal third quarter, benefiting from better product margins. We anticipate the gross margin to increase 90 basis points year over year to 44.5% in the fiscal third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Say for Stitch Fix

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SFIX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stitch Fix currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

