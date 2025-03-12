Stitch Fix's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Fiscal 2025 View Raised

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter. Meanwhile, the bottom line fared better year over year. The company raised its fiscal 2025 view. As a result, shares of SFIX rose 19.4% during the after-market trading session yesterday.



Stitch Fix's strategic initiatives focus on transforming client experience and driving growth through multiple key improvements. The company has enhanced its assortment with trend-driven styles, leveraged AI-powered inventory management and strengthened client-stylist relationships, leading to higher adoption rates and improved retention. Investments in the Freestyle direct e-commerce platform, category expansion into non-apparel items and flexible Fix options have contributed to higher average order values and engagement.



Moreover, Stitch Fix has optimized marketing strategies, introduced stylist profiles and implemented advanced personalization tools, all of which have helped drive year-over-year growth in men's and Freestyle businesses while working toward overall revenue growth in fiscal 2026.

More on Stitch Fix’s Q2 Results

Stitch Fix reported an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 11 cents. The metric was also narrower than the loss of 21 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



SFIX recorded net revenues of $312.1 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295 million. However, the metric declined 5.5% from the year-ago quarter due to lower net active clients.



The number of active clients engaged in ongoing operations was 2,371,000, marking a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. The average net revenues generated per active client from ongoing operations were $537, representing an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.

Insight Into SFIX’s Margins & Expenses

In the fiscal second quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s gross profit declined 3.2% to $138.9 million from $143.5 million in the year-ago period. However, the gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 44.5%, supported by higher average order values and improved product margins. We expected the gross profit to decline 8.7% year over year to $130.9 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined 18.5% from $181.5 million in the prior-year quarter to $147.9 million. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, were 47.4%, down 750 bps from 54.9% in the prior-year quarter. Advertising was 7.8% of net revenues, down 160 bps year over year. We anticipated SG&A expenses to decline 17.7% year over year.



Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million compared with $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting its ongoing cost-management discipline. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 380 bps year over year to 5.1% in the quarter under review.

SFIX’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Inventory & Equity Overview

The company ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $113.2 million, short-term investments of $105.9 million, no debt, net inventory of $109.6 million and shareholders’ equity of $197.8 million.



The net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $1.9 million and the free cash outflow was $19.4 million.

SFIX Stock Past-Three Month Performance



Stitch Fix’s FY25 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Stitch Fix anticipates revenues to be between $311 million and $316 million, indicating a 3.6-2.1% year-over-year decline. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $7-$10 million, indicating a margin of 2.3-3.2%. The gross margin is projected to remain steady between 44% and 45% for both the fiscal third quarter and the fiscal full year, with advertising expenses constituting approximately 8-9% of revenues.

SFIX expects fiscal 2025 total revenues to be between $1.23 billion and $1.24 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.14-$1.18 billion. The company is now projecting total adjusted EBITDA to be between $40 million and $47 million with a margin of 3.3-3.8%, up from the prior estimate of $25-$36 million.



SFIX stock has gained 7.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 22.5% decline.

