Stitch Fix Up 17% Following Director's Share Purchase

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) are up more than 17% Wednesday morning after the company disclosed in an SEC filing that John William Gurley, Director of the company, bought Stitch Fix stock worth $5.43 million.

According to the filing dated July 12, John William Gurley bought 1 million shares of the company on July 8.

SFIX, currently at $6.06, has traded in the range of $4.66-$62.38 in the past 52 weeks.

