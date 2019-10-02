Stitch Fix Stock Is Starting to Look Cheap, but Investors Aren't Biting

Shares of the online personal stylist are down more than 50% from their all-time high, with a price/revenue multiple in the one-times range. But analysts are concerned about growth and earnings.

Stitch Fix shares are plunging more than 10% Wednesday, sliding close to a new 52-week low, with yesterday’s disappointing guidance for the November quarter now compounded by a round of target-price and earnings-estimate cuts from the analysts who follow the stock.

StitchFix stock (ticker: SFIX) is starting to look cheap, with shares down more than 50% from their all-time high and with a price/revenue multiple in the one-times range—but investor appetite for jumping into what now appears to be a busted stock appears to be low and getting lower.

As we reported yesterday, the online clothing retailer and personal stylist reported August-quarter revenues of $432.1 million, within the guidance range of $425 million to $435 million but a hair below the Street consensus of $432.3 million, while non-GAAP profits of seven cents a share were ahead of the Street at four cents.

But there were some weak spots in the report, and guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending in November were light: The company seers revenue of $438 million to $442 million, up 20%–21%, below the previous Street consensus of $451 million.

Stitch Fix sees fiscal-year 2020 revenue of $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion; the current market cap for the company is about $1.85 billion.

The company said the lighter quarterly guidance reflected a longer-than-expected summer selling season drifting into the current quarter. (As it turns out, summer clothes have lower price points than fall clothes.) StichFix also said that it is ramping up investment in data science and engineering talent, added expenses that will weight on financial performance.

At least seven analysts cut their price targets on the stock this morning, adding to pressure on the shares.

RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney notes that August-quarter gross margins of 44.1% were below both his and consensus estimates due to an increase in inventory reserves, and he says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) missed expectations as well. “All in, Q4 fundamentals were generally negative,” he says, with revenue growth decelerating and weaker gross margins and adjusted Ebitda margins.

That said, Mahaney is intrigued by the company’s new Direct Buy option—a direct-purchase feature that looks more like a typical e-commerce business than the standard Stitch Fix model—and while he cut his price target to $38 from $43, he maintains an Outperform rating on the shares.

KeyBanc’s Edward Yruma likewise argues that Direct Buy, by allowing customers to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix’s website, offers a compelling opportunity. He notes that the company began with an option to buy new colors, prints, or sizes of previously purchased items, and is testing a separate offering to allow customers to shop based on items the customer has already purchased from Stitch Fix.

“Since the test is still early, some cannibalization could materialize, but we remain confident that this will drive stronger sales long term,” he writes. Yruma keeps his Overweight rating but cuts his target to $34 from $40.

William Blair’s Ralph Schackart isn’t tempted to bite, though he concedes that the stock is starting to look cheap. “While the stock remains relatively inexpensive on traditional metrics (below 1.0 times next fiscal year revenue), we remain cautious due to a quickly decelerating active clients figure as well as lack of a clear path to Ebitda margin expansion,” he writes. “We maintain our Market Perform rating.”

Also wary is J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth, who writes that he sees margins compressing for the fifth year in a row, adding that the top-line bar is high with management guiding to “notable revenue acceleration” through fiscal year 2020. He stays Neutral on the stock, with a new target of $24, down from $34.

Stitch Fix shares, which briefly dipped below $17 earlier in the session, are down 10.2% at $18.01. The S&P 500 is trading down 1.6%.

