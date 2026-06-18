Is Stitch Fix Stock a Buy as It Trades Near Historic Lows?

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is testing investors’ patience near depressed levels, but the investment case is no longer one-sided. The stock reflects skepticism, while the business is showing better revenue trends, tighter cost control and healthier cash generation.

The debate also sits within a competitive apparel retail backdrop. Macy's, Inc. M operates an omnichannel retail portfolio including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, while Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is a global omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories.

SFIX Valuation Looks Cheap on Sales

SFIX trades at 0.37X forward 12-month sales, well below 1.85X for the Zacks sub-industry, 1.50X for the Zacks sector and 5.14X for the S&P 500. That discount is meaningful for a company whose revenue trends have started to improve.

The multiple is also close to SFIX’s five-year median of 0.36X, though above its five-year low of 0.19X and far below its five-year high of 2.87X. The $4 price target reflects 0.39X forward 12-month sales, suggesting the current valuation already embeds a cautious view.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix Has Better Earnings Momentum

The third quarter strengthened the turnaround argument. Stitch Fix reported revenues of $340.3 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333 million and up 4.7% year over year. The adjusted loss of 1 cent per share was narrower than the expected loss of 6 cents.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Operating quality also improved. Gross margin was 43.7%, contribution margin stayed above 30% for the ninth consecutive quarter, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $13.2 million from $11 million a year earlier. Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $49-$52 million from $42-$50 million.

SFIX Still Faces Key Growth Risks

Client trends are not fully repaired. Active clients totaled 2.309 million, down 1.9% year over year despite a 0.9% sequential increase. Management expects active clients to decline 0.5-1% sequentially in the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting seasonal acquisition pressure.

Marketing remains another constraint. Advertising was 10.2% of revenues in the third quarter, and full-year advertising is still expected to run at 9-10% of revenues. Rising client acquisition costs could make growth less efficient, especially if consumer spending remains uneven.

Stitch Fix Has Balance Sheet Support

The balance sheet gives SFIX room to keep investing. The company ended the fiscal third quarter with $87.3 million in cash and equivalents, $99.5 million in short-term investments and $42.6 million in long-term investments, totaling $229.4 million in cash and investments. It had no debt.

Cash flow adds support. Stitch Fix generated $11.8 million in operating cash flow and $6.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company also repurchased 4.5 million shares for $15.1 million, with buybacks reinforcing confidence in financial flexibility.

Why SFIX Looks Balanced Right Now

SFIX looks balanced rather than clearly mispriced. The low sales multiple, improved earnings momentum and debt-free balance sheet support the bullish case, but client stability and acquisition efficiency remain unresolved.

Active client growth has not fully stabilized, advertising remains elevated and rising acquisition costs could pressure the pace of margin improvement. For a stock trading near historic lows, investors need more evidence that better engagement and spending per client can translate into durable client growth.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a wait-and-see setup: fundamentals are moving in the right direction, but the evidence is not yet strong enough to remove the turnaround risk. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.