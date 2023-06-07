Stitch Fix Shares Rise On Narrower Loss, Better Than View

News & Insights

June 07, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), an online personal styling service provider, are surging more than 30% after reporting narrower loss in the third quarter, above analysts' view.

The company reported a loss of $21.8 million or $0.19 per share in the third quarter, narrower than 78.04 million or $0.72 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, helped by lower costs.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.30 per share.

Net revenue, however, declined 20% year-on-year to $394.9 million.

SFIX is at $4.82 currently. It has traded in the range of $2.6300 - 8.9150 in the last 52 weeks.

