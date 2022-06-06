Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is expected to register a decrease from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its top line when it releases third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jun 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues currently stands at $491.7 million, suggesting a fall of 8.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter’s loss is pegged at 57 cents, indicating a deterioration from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s loss per share of 18 cents. The consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glimpse of this online personal-styling service provider’s performance shows that it delivered an earnings surprise of 88.4% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Factors at Play

Any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses might have affected SFIX’s bottom line in the quarter under review. In addition, elevated investments toward the Freestyle drive and new channels are concerning.

Management has also been making investments in business operations, technology and infrastructure for a while. Stitch Fix is persistently witnessing late receipts due to shipping delays because of the global supply-chain bottlenecks.



On its last earnings call, management projected net revenues of $485-500 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, indicating a 7-10% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Stitch Fix had anticipated adjusted EBITDA in the bracket of a negative $30 million to a negative $25 million, with a 6-5% margin contraction for the to-be-reported fiscal quarter. This view assumes that net active clients will be flat to marginally down sequentially.



However, Stitch Fix has been leveraging product innovation, evolving assortments and using personalized experience to add clients. Management had rolled out the Freestyle drive that offers quite a distinct shopping experience. This platform allows customers to discover and buy curated items according to their style, preferences, fit and size. Stitch Fix also strongly focuses on expanding its digital capabilities and personalized shopping to offer clients the best-in-class service.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Stitch Fix this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Although Stitch Fix currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. KR is expected to register bottom-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.27 suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kroger’s top line is anticipated to rise from the last fiscal year’s quarterly actuals. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $43.57 billion, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



Designer Brands DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. DBI is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the last fiscal year’s quarterly actuals when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 23 cents suggests an increase of 91.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Designer Brands’ top line is expected to increase from the last fiscal year’s quarterly actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $839.6 million, which indicates an improvement of 2.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.5%, on average.



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CMG is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the last year’s quarterly reading when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $9.06 suggests an increase of 21.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top line is expected to increase from the pior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.24 billion, which indicates growth of 18.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.