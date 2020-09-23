Stitch Fix (SFIX) Surges: Stock Moves 8% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 31.4% in the past one-month time frame.



The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Tailored Brands. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Stitch Fix has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price

Stitch Fix, Inc. price | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry may consider Zumiez Inc ZUMZ which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.