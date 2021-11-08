Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed at $34.50, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online clothing styling service had gained 1.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SFIX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SFIX to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 244.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $572.27 million, up 16.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, which would represent changes of -787.5% and +16.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SFIX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SFIX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.