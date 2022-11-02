Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed at $3.80, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 15.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stitch Fix as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $459.72 million, down 20.91% from the prior-year quarter.

SFIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and -13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stitch Fix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SFIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

