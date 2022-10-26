Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.82, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 5.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Stitch Fix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Stitch Fix is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $459.72 million, down 20.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.81% and -13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stitch Fix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

