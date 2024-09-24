Stitch Fix (SFIX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Stitch Fix (SFIX) reported revenue of $319.55 million, down 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +36.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stitch Fix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Active clients : 2.51 million compared to the 2.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.51 million compared to the 2.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue per active client : $533 compared to the $532.92 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $533 compared to the $532.92 average estimate based on two analysts. Active Users - Net Adds: -125 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -131.92 thousand.

Shares of Stitch Fix have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.