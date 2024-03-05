Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line met the same. The top line deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s figure. Meanwhile, the bottom line fared better year over year.



SFIX is focusing on three main areas to improve its business trajectory. These include strengthening the foundation of the business, reimagining the client experience to attract and retain high-value customers and developing a long-term strategy to adapt to evolving client needs.



SFIX plans to introduce a new onboarding experience, develop new ways to inspire and empower clients to discover their personal style and offer more personalized connections with stylists. The company has made progress in merchandising and marketing initiatives, contributing to expanding gross margins year over year and operational efficiencies.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Q2 in Detail

Stitch Fix reported an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric narrowed from a loss of 34 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



SFIX recorded net revenues of $330.4 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332 million. Also, the metric declined 18% from the year-ago quarter figure due to lower net active clients.



The number of active clients engaged in ongoing operations was 2,805,000, marking a decline of 17% year over year. The average net revenue generated per active client from ongoing operations was $515, representing a decrease of 3% from the previous year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margins & Costs

In the fiscal second quarter, the gross profit declined 12.4% to $143.5 million from $163.8 million reported in the year-ago period. However, the gross margin expanded 250 basis points (bps) year over year to 43.4%, supported by strong product margins, improvement in inventory health and transportation leverage. We expected the gross profit to decline 15% year over year to $143.7 million for the fiscal quarter under review.



The company’s cost of goods sold declined 21.1% from $236.9 million reported in the year-ago period to $186.9 million in the fiscal second quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) fell 20.1% from $227 million in the prior-year quarter to $181.5 million in the quarter under review. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, were 54.9%, down 180 bps from 56.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. We expected the metric to decline 460 bps to 52.6% for the quarter.



Advertising expenses accounted for 7% of the revenues for the quarter, a decline of 19% from the previous quarter. This can be attributed to the typically reduced spending on advertising during the holiday season.



Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million for the fiscal quarter under review compared with the adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million posted in the year-ago fiscal quarter, reflecting its ongoing cost management discipline.

Other Financial Aspects

The company ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $227.5 million, short-term investments of $2.3 million, net inventory of $126 million and shareholders’ equity of $213.3 million.



In the fiscal second quarter, the free cash flow from continuing operations was negative $26.1 million. This was due to the timing of payments for inventory purchases made in the first fiscal quarter.

Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, management projects net revenues in the band of $300-$310 million, indicating a 19-22% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Stitch Fix expects an adjusted EBITDA loss in the band of $0-$5 million, with a margin of 0% to 2%.



For the latter half of the year, the company anticipates an increase in the gross margin between 44% and 45%. This expected improvement is attributed to ongoing efforts to enhance its inventory management and achieve greater efficiencies in transportation costs. Additionally, advertising expenses for the fiscal third quarter are projected to constitute 8% to 9% of revenues.



For fiscal 2024, SFIX continues to project net revenues in the range of $1.29-$1.32 billion, which indicates a 17-19% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. When adjusted to a standard 52-week period, the anticipated year-over-year decrease ranges between 18% and 20%.



For the fiscal year, Stitch Fix currently expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10-$20 million with a margin of 1% to 2%. The gross margin is likely to be approximately 44% and advertising to be approximately 8% of revenues in fiscal 2024.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 12.3% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 18.7%.

3 Red-Hot Stocks

A few better-ranked stocks are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2023 sales indicates growth of 385% from fiscal 2022’s reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 138%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ANF delivered a 60.5% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 15% from fiscal 2022’s reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 713%.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 38.6% and 15.7%, respectively, from fiscal 2024’s reported figures. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.1%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.