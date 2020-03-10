Stitch Fix (SFIX) Posts Q2 Earnings Beat but Stock Crashes

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX tumbled 38.7% in after-hour trading on Mar 9 despite better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2020. We note that the bottom line deteriorated year over year and the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This coupled with a slashed view for the fiscal year largely weighed on investors’ sentiments.



During the reported quarter, the company witnessed heightened promotional activity in retail. This resulted in lower order values than originally anticipated. Although management expects customer acquisition cost in the back half of the year to remain almost flat year over year, costs are increasing in certain key digital channels. Moreover, concerns related to Brexit have been resulting in lower-than-anticipated revenues at the company’s U.K. business.



Consequently, it now projects net revenues of $1.81-$1.84 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 15-17%. Adjusting the impact of the 53rd week last fiscal, the anticipated range suggests 17-19% growth on a 52-week comparable basis. Earlier, it expected the metric in the range of $1.9-$1.93 billion, suggesting improvement of 20-22.5% from last fiscal. Also, the current guidance lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion for fiscal 2020 revenues.



Stitch Fix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Moreover, adjusted EBITDA is guided in the band of $0-$10 million, while adjusted EBITDA, excluding SBC, is estimated between $75 million and $85 million. Stitch Fix expected adjusted EBITDA of $18-$32 million previously.



Q2 in Detail



Stitch Fix reported earnings of 11 cents that outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents but fell 8.3% from the prior-year quarter. An increase in cost of goods sold and higher SG&A expenses might have resulted in the year-over-year decline in its bottom line.



Meanwhile, the company recorded net revenues of $451.8 million, calling for 22% growth year over year. However, the reported figure slightly lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453 million.



Stitch Fix now has 3.5 million active clients, up 17% from the prior-year period. Also, revenues per active client rose 8% year over year to $501, recording the seventh successive quarter of growth. Moreover, its direct-buy initiative, wherein customers can directly select and buy items from the company’s website or app, is performing well.



In the fiscal second quarter, gross profit increased about 24% to $202.2 million, while gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 44.8%. Gross margin expansion was driven by lower merchandise costs and improved operational efficiencies, partly offset by higher shipping costs.



Stitch Fix’s operating income was $8.5 million, down from $15.4 million reported in the year-ago period. Its SG&A expenses rose 31.1% to $193.7 million. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 300 bps to 42.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation expenses increased 10.3% to $30.1 million in the said quarter.



Other Financial Aspects



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $166 million, and shareholders’ equity of $438.9 million.



Further, the company generated $38.2 million cash from operating activities during the first six months of fiscal 2020. Also, it generated free cash flow of approximately $26.8 million in the same period. Free cash flow is expected to remain positive in fiscal 2020.



Outlook



Management expects spending between $100 million and $110 million for fiscal 2020. It forecasts stock-based compensation of $75 million for fiscal 2020, of which $28 million was spent in the first half.



For third-quarter fiscal 2020, management expects net revenues of $465-$475 million, indicating growth of 14-16% year over year. This will be backed by strength in revenue per client growth and rise in active clients. The current guidance lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $508.2 million for the third quarter.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $10 million to negative $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding SBC, is estimated between $13 million and $19 million.



More Key Picks in Retail



Express, Inc. EXPR has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.6%,on average. It sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.