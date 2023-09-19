Stitch Fix (SFIX) Loss Narrows in Q4, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX posted a narrower-than-expected loss per share and better-than-expected revenues in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. While the bottom line fared better year over year, the top line deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter figure. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop and a tighter consumer wallet.



Stitch Fix shares declined 5.6% after the trading session on Sep 18.

Q4 Details

Stitch Fix posted a loss of 24 cents per share, which included restructuring costs and other one-time costs. Adjusting for the above-mentioned costs, the company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The metric narrowed from a loss of 65 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



SFIX recorded net revenues of $375.8 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372 million. However, the metric declined 22% from the year-ago quarter figure due to lower net active clients.



For fiscal 2023, Freestyle revenues declined 21% year over year to $1,638.4 million. For the fiscal year, it posted a loss of $1.50 per share, which included restructuring costs and other one-time costs.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Margins & Costs

In the fiscal fourth quarter, gross profit declined to $162.7 million from $192.7 million reported in the year-ago period. However, the gross margin expanded 330 basis points (bps) year over year to 43.3% as the company continued its efforts to align its inventory position with the demand environment. We expected the figure to expand by 220 bps to 42.2% for the quarter under review.



The company’s cost of goods sold declined from $289.2 million reported in the year-ago period to $213.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) fell from $291.3 million in the prior-year quarter to $194 million in the quarter under review. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, were 51.6%, down 880 bps from 60.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. We expected the metric to decline by 1,080 bps to 49.6% for the quarter.



Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million for the fiscal quarter under review compared with the adjusted EBITDA loss of $31.8 million posted in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

Other Financial Aspects

The company ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $239.4 million, short-term investments of $18.2 million, net inventory of $137.2 million and shareholders’ equity of $247.3 million.

SFIX generated $21.1 million in cash from operating activities and had a free cash flow of $17.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, management projects net revenues of $355-$365 million, indicating an 18-20% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. This is due to challenges related to the tough macroeconomic backdrop. Stitch Fix expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $2-$7 million, with a margin of 1% to 2%.



Management is persistently navigating the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and remains committed to improving gross margins with better product margins, transportation efficiency and inventory efficiency over time. For both first-quarter fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2024, management anticipates a gross margin of 43-44%.



For fiscal 2024, SFIX projects net revenues of $1.30-$1.37 billion, indicating a 14-18% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. For the fiscal year, Stitch Fix expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5-$30 million with a margin of 0% to 2%.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 18.2% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 3.5%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Boot Barn BOOT and Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT. Abercrombie & Fitch and Boot Barn currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Brilliant Earth carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Abercrombie & Fitch is a leading casual apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 10.4% and 1,644%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 724.8% in the last reported quarter.



Boot Barn is a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 7.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Brilliant Earth is a designer and seller of precious metals and jewelry in the United States. BRLT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 83.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brilliant Earth’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 9.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.