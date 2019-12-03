Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed the most recent trading day at $24.15, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the online clothing styling service had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.77%.

SFIX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 9, 2019. In that report, analysts expect SFIX to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 160%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $441.04 million, up 20.42% from the year-ago period.

SFIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -91.67% and +21.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SFIX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SFIX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SFIX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 875. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.

Also, we should mention that SFIX has a PEG ratio of 29.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

