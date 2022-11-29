Stitch Fix (SFIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.82, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 3.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

Stitch Fix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $459.72 million, down 20.91% from the year-ago period.

SFIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and -13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stitch Fix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

