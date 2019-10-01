Stitch Fix (SFIX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Online subscription and personal styling company Stitch Fix (SFIX) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The main question on investors’ mind is whether the company can fight off the emerging threat from Amazon (AMZN).

Stitch Fix stock has been punished, falling more than 40% over the past three months. Aside from Amazon’s interest in the personal styling space, investors have become fearful of a slowing economy and the impact the U.S.-China trade war could have on the company’s performance. But a strong earning result and forward guidance could send these share soaring again. Stitch Fix will also need to convince a skeptical market that the company can reaccelerate revenues and co-exist with Amazon.

On Tuesday Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, who has done a masterful job growing the company’s active clients base, must also speak confidently about the company’s recent growth initiatives, namely its launch in the U.K. — the company's first crack at growing overseas. Last quarter, the company spoke favorably about the move, saying "there is a lot of excitement from the [British] market,” suggesting Stitch Fix's service was well received. Investors will want an update not only on the progress of the launch, but also on the company’s plans to access other markets.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $432.28 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 18 cents per share on revenue of $318.3 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to be 32 cents per share, down from 34 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $1.58 billion would rise 28.6% year over year.

The quarterly and yearly growth expectations are impressive, indeed. But the likelihood that the company can miss those projections due to Amazon is the main cause of the stock’s decline. Stitch Fix does have an edge, however. And investors are overlooking the fact that the company, aside from its extensive base of stylists, collects tons of data and advanced analytics on its customers that should allow it to maintain its competitive edge — something that was noticeable in the third quarter.

In Q3 the company earned 7 cents per share, which beat the 3-cent loss analysts were looking for. Q3 revenue also surpassed Street estimates, coming in at $408.9 million, rising 29% year over year and above the consensus of $394.9 million. As it stands, Stitch Fix has posted seven consecutive quarters of more than 20% revenue growth since it became a public company three years ago. Just as impressive, Q3 active clients — customers who received a box of clothing in the preceding 12-month period — was 3.1 million, rising 17% year over year.

This means, beyond the top and bottom line numbers, analysts on Tuesday will focus closely on the company’s active client base to see if that figure can continue to grow in the mid to high double-digit range. Investors will also want those customers to spend more on the platform, which should boost EPS. Assuming Stitch Fix delivers on these metrics, the stock could easily spike by double digits making Stitch Fix bargain ahead of the numbers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.