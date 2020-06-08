Stitch Fix (SFIX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) have rebounded sharply, surging 50% in the past thirty days, suggesting investors are not as worried about the company's viability nor competitive threats from Amazon (AMZN), among others.

The subscription fashion retailer is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Stitch Fix’s direct-buy concept is now seen as a significant competitive advantage amid stay-at-home restrictions, according to Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey who recently reiterated an Outperform rating on StitchFix stock, while boosting her price target to $29. The shares closed Friday at $24.96, suggesting a potential premium of 16%.

Citing potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Telsey lowered her forecast for both the soon-to-be reported quarter and fiscal year. At the same time, however, the analysts doesn’t see the pandemic impacting Stitch Fix in a significant way. “We saw continued commitment from high engagement clients,” she noted during the initial stages of the lockdown. For that matter, the fact that the pandemic has shifted even more consumers to shop online could enable Stitch Fix’s “flexible model to continue to take share.”

Not every analyst shares that optimism, however. KeyBanc Capital Markets recently lowered its price target to $18 from $26, citing disruption around the pandemic. "We assume that keep rates will remain temporarily soft and that new customer growth trends will deteriorate,” noted analyst Ed Yruma. “Our long-term thesis remains unchanged, but near- to medium- term conditions will remain highly challenged.”

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to lose 14 cents per share on revenue of $414.54 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 7 cents per share on revenue of $408.89 million. For the full year, ending August, the loss is projected to be 20 cents per share, down from earnings of 36 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue is projected to rise 8.3% year over year to $1.71 billion.

Despite possible disruptions from the pandemic, Stitch Fix’s data-centric business strategy is seen capable of driving an acceleration in revenue growth over the next several quarters, namely because the company is already profitable and has a pristine balance sheet which includes $300 million of net cash. What’s more, the company continues to grow its client base, which reached over 3.5 million clients as of March, up from about 2 million customers when it went public in 2017.

The increase in its client base has been driven by the company’s direct-buy concept, which allows customers to select and buy items directly from its website or app, while enhancing giving its customers better choices and enhancing its personalization capabilities. The company is also experimenting with a larger variety of styles, and an international expansion strategy which it believes will be accretive to future growth.

The question is whether Stitch Fix can make these types of investments and grow its profit margins at the same time. For the stock to keep rising in the near term, analysts on Monday will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with confident guidance.

