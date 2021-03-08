Stitch Fix (SFIX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) have been punished over the past week, plunging more than 25% from the highs above $105. Valuation concerns have emerged after the online clothing personalization specialist enjoyed a more than 200% surge in its shares price since the December lows. But the decline could be short-lived.

The subscription fashion retailer is set to report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Investors will want to know whether the company can sow enough confidence to keep its stock from further unraveling? Analysts at Stifel recently downgrade the stock to Hold from Buy. Questions have now been raised about the company’s ability not only to grow into its valuation, but do so profitably. Though the analysts believes in Stitch Fix’s strong competitive position even post-pandemic.

But with some patience, I think Stitch Fix provide the answers investors are looking for? The company has recently moved into direct buy options that help vastly expand the total addressable market and speed up purchase decisions. Stitch Fix is using a group of 145 data scientists to build an algorithmically-driven engine to showcase personalized apparel options for active clients not wanting to search throughout the internet and stores to find desired clothing. To reverse the decline, on Monday the market will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to lose 22 cents per share on revenue of $512.22 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 11 cents per share on revenue of $451.78 million. For the full year, ending July, the loss is projected to be 26 cents per share, compared to the loss of 66 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue is projected to rise 22.6% year over year to $2.1 billion.

At the onset of the pandemic, which sparked lockdowns and accelerated store closures, Stitch Fix’s direct-buy concept was seen as a significant competitive advantage amid the stay-at-home restrictions. Stitch Fix’s data-centric business strategy capitalized on the opportunity to expand its addressable market, which has largely gone unrecognized. But in the face of intense competition from, among others, Amazon (AMZN), Stitch Fix must show that its business model allows it not only to capture market share over time, but deliver stronger margins.

In the first quarter the company the crushed consensus top and bottom line estimates, while issuing bullish Q2 guidance. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was reported at $6.9 million, easily beating the consensus mark of $2.7 million. The company forecasted full-year revenue growth to be in the range of 20% and 25%. During the quarter, the company grew active clients sequentially by 241 thousand. The jump in active clients suggests new product enhancements have begun to pay dividends.

But the news that sent the stock soaring some 30% was the appointment of Dan Jedda, formerly VP and CFO for Digital Video of Amazon, as its new CFO. There have been rumblings that Stitch Fix could be an acquisition target for Amazon. Having someone who understands the Amazon culture could now make this even more of a possibility, especially with the company ability to expand product offerings and grow active clients — the two key trends investors will look for in Monday’s earnings results.

