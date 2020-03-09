Stitch Fix (SFIX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares, which have been under pressure from competitive threats like Amazon (AMZN), have rebounded impressively, rising more than 26% over the past six months.

The subscription fashion retailer is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. The company has nonetheless been dragged down with the overall market and has fallen 11% year to date. Several Wall Street analysts have cited Stitch Fix’s direct-buy concept as reason for optimism. The direct-buy concept, which allows customers to select and buy items directly from its website or app, is driving strong revenue growth.

Its international expansion efforts carries a lot of risks, however. The company is experimenting with a larger variety of styles, among other efforts, it believes will be accretive to future growth. The margins, meanwhile, have come under pressure due to inventory investments, among other operational challenges. The company has increased spending on several growth initiatives such as advertising and its fulfillment centers and offices.

These expenses are in addition to higher cost of goods sold, payroll costs and stock-based compensation. As such, analysts on Monday will closely follow capital expenses and management attention towards long-term growth prospects and profitability.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $452.59 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 12 cents per share on revenue of $370.28 million. For the full year, ending August, earnings are projected to be 7 cents per share, down from 36 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue is projected to rise 21.5% year over year to $1.92 billion.

The margin situation aside, Stitch Fix’s data-centric business strategy is seen capable of driving an acceleration in revenue growth over the next several quarters. Unlike brick-and-mortar retailers, the company doesn't have to worry about downsizing stores or building omni-channel strategies. It can instead focus solely on giving its customers better choices. Its efforts to enhance its personalization capabilities for customers bodes well as evidence by the fact it has more than three million members on its platform.

In the first quarter it reported a breakeven results, which beat analysts forecast of a 6-cent loss, driven by 21% rise in revenue to $445 million. Active clients on the platform jumped 17% to 3.4 million, driven by its direct-buy offerings. The results sent the stock soaring 8% higher and warranted multiple upgrades, including from KeyBanc Capital analyst Edward Yruma who, while citing the company’s new inventory optimization algorithm, rated the stock as Overweight with a $34 price target.

All told, Stitch Fix — which is already profitable — is seemingly pushing the right buttons. Its domestic growth remains strong, while at the same time building out its international expansion strategy. Though investors would prefer the company to focus on margin growth and profitability, I think Stitch Fix deserves more time to realize its growth potential. On Monday the company must nonetheless affirm that level of confidence by not only delivering a top and bottom line beat, but also upbeat guidance.

