Stitch Fix (SFIX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Stitch Fix (SFIX) show enough confidence to keep its stock from further unraveling? Questions have been raised about the company’s ability not only to grow into its valuation, but do so profitably. Can it provide the answers investors need?

The subscription fashion retailer is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Shares of have been punished over the past week, plunging more than 15% after a bearish call from Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow who downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $27 price target. Saying the stock has "simply run too far,” Boruchow’s $27 targets calls for a decline of about 25% from its current level of $35.56.

Noting the fact that the stock has more than tripled from its April lows (up 220% in that span), Boruchow argues that Stitch Fix has suffered "persistent margin degradation" over the past few years, along with signs that the company is finding it "harder to attract and retain customers," a trend that "could make top-line growth tougher to achieve going forward." To be sure, Stitch Fix stock is still up impressively since its March lows of around $11 per share. But to reverse the recent decline, on Monday the market will want to see growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to lose 20 cents per share on revenue of $481.17 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were breakeven at 0 per share on revenue of $444.81 million. For the full year, ending July, the loss is projected to be 24 cents per share, compared to the loss of 66 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue is projected to rise 17.6% year over year to $2.01 billion.

At the onset of the pandemic, which sparked lockdowns and accelerated store closures, Stitch Fix’s direct-buy concept was seen as a significant competitive advantage amid stay-at-home restrictions. Deutsche Bank, among others, saw the pandemic as an opportunity for Stitch Fix, driven by its data-centric business strategy, to expand its addressable opportunity, which has largely gone unrecognized. The question now is, can the company still live up to expectations and avert competitive threats from Amazon (AMZN)?

That’s a tall ask. While Stitch Fix did show a slight uptick in revenue growth (up 11%) in the fourth quarter, compared to the 9% drop in Q3, Amazon — which recently launched a new personal shopping service — is not going away. During its Prime Day announcement in September, Amazon announced that its Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe will be available to men for $4.99 per month. As with Stitch Fix, the Prime Wardrobe service provides curated recommendations for both men's and women's fashion.

In other words, Amazon’s focus on this market is likely to impact Stitch Fix’s ability to grow its margins. And that seems to be the point Boruchow made when he downgraded SFIX stock. For the stock to reverse the trend on Monday the company must show sustained revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins. Investors will closely monitor the company’s active clients total, along with its international expansion efforts to assess long-term growth prospects and profitability.

