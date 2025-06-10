Stitch Fix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results with Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Stitch Fix reports Q3 FY 2025 financial results, showing revenue growth despite a slight decline in active clients.

Quiver AI Summary

Stitch Fix, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending May 3, 2025, marking a return to year-over-year revenue growth with net revenue of $325.0 million, a slight increase of 0.7% from the previous year. CEO Matt Baer highlighted the company's strategic execution and value proposition as key to exceeding expectations during this growth phase. Active clients totaled 2,353,000, reflecting a small decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. While revenue per active client increased by 3.2% to $542, the company posted a net loss of $7.4 million. The financial outlook for the fourth quarter anticipates revenue between $298 million and $303 million, with a projected full-year revenue of $1.254 billion to $1.259 billion, indicating a decline compared to the previous year. The company remains focused on enhancing the client experience and aims to achieve positive free cash flow for the full year.

Potential Positives

Stitch Fix returned to year-over-year revenue growth, achieving a net revenue of $325.0 million for the third quarter, which exceeds expectations.

The company demonstrated effective cost management, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, marking a significant improvement from the prior year's performance.

Stitch Fix reported a positive free cash flow of $16.0 million in the third quarter, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.

The net loss margin improved to 2.3% from 6.8% year-over-year, reflecting better operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net revenue guidance for Q4 2025 indicates a decline of up to 6.7% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges in sustaining revenue growth.

Active clients decreased by 280,000 or 10.6% year-over-year, signaling potential issues with customer retention and engagement.

Net loss of $7.4 million and ongoing net losses suggest difficulties in achieving profitability despite revenue growth in the previous quarter.

FAQ

What were Stitch Fix's Q3 2025 financial results?

In Q3 2025, Stitch Fix reported net revenue of $325 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 0.7%.

How many active clients does Stitch Fix have?

Stitch Fix currently has 2,353,000 active clients, a decrease of 0.8% quarter-over-quarter and 10.6% year-over-year.

What is the company's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter?

Stitch Fix reported an adjusted EBITDA of $11 million for Q3 2025, with a margin of 3.4%.

What is Stitch Fix's financial outlook for Q4 2025?

The financial outlook for Q4 2025 includes a projected net revenue range of $298 million to $303 million.

How has Stitch Fix addressed its UK operations?

Stitch Fix ceased operations of its UK business in Q1 of fiscal 2024, reflecting it as a discontinued operation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295 .

. CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025

ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended May 3, 2025.





“Stitch Fix delivered strong third quarter results, marked by our overall return to year-over-year revenue growth,” said Matt Baer, CEO, Stitch Fix. “Our performance, which exceeded expectations, is the direct result of the strength of the Stitch Fix value proposition and the team's disciplined execution of our strategy. Now in the growth phase of our transformation, we are focused on cementing our role as the retailer of choice for apparel and accessories by consistently delivering the most client-centric and personalized shopping experience.”







Third





Quarter Fiscal





2025





Key Metrics and Financial Highlights









Net revenue of $325.0 million, an increase of 0.7% year-over-year.



Net revenue of $325.0 million, an increase of 0.7% year-over-year.



Active clients of 2,353,000, a decrease of 18,000, or 0.8%, quarter-over-quarter; and a decrease of 280,000, or 10.6%, year-over-year.



Active clients of 2,353,000, a decrease of 18,000, or 0.8%, quarter-over-quarter; and a decrease of 280,000, or 10.6%, year-over-year.



Net revenue per active client (“RPAC”) of $542, an increase of 3.2% year-over-year.



Net revenue per active client (“RPAC”) of $542, an increase of 3.2% year-over-year.



Gross margin of 44.2%, a decrease of 130 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by lower product margins.



Gross margin of 44.2%, a decrease of 130 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by lower product margins.



Net loss of $7.4 million and net loss margin of 2.3%; diluted loss per share of $0.06.



Net loss of $7.4 million and net loss margin of 2.3%; diluted loss per share of $0.06.



Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, which reflect continued cost management discipline.



Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, which reflect continued cost management discipline.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $20.5 million and free cash flow of $16.0 million in the third fiscal quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $20.5 million and free cash flow of $16.0 million in the third fiscal quarter.



We ended the quarter with $242.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments; and no debt.

















Financial Outlook







Our updated financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, ending August 2, 2025, is as follows:















Q4 2025











Net Revenue









$298 million - $303 million









(6.7)% - (5.2)% YoY









0.0% - 1.7% YoY adjusted to a 13-week period



(1)











Adjusted EBITDA





$3 million - $7 million





1.0% - 2.3% margin













(1)



Fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 net revenue from continuing operations has been adjusted to remove the impact of the extra week for year-over-year comparative purposes.







Our fiscal year is a 52-week or 53-week period ending on the Saturday closest to July 31. The fiscal year 2025 is a 52-week year and the fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the fourth quarter ending August 3, 2024.





Our updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2025 is as follows:















Fiscal Year 2025











Net Revenue









$1.254 billion - $1.259 billion









(6.2)% - (5.9)% YoY









(4.7)% - (4.3)% YoY adjusted to a 52-week period



(1)











Adjusted EBITDA





$43 million - $47 million





3.5% - 3.8% margin













(1)



Full fiscal year 2024 net revenue from continuing operations has been adjusted to remove the impact of the 53rd week for year-over-year comparative purposes.







We expect fourth quarter gross margin to be at the lower end of a 44% to 45% range, and full fiscal year 2025 gross margin to be in the middle of that same range. We expect full fiscal year 2025 advertising expense as a percentage of revenue to be at the high end of the 8% to 9% range we provided last quarter. We expect to be free cash flow positive for the full year.





Stitch Fix has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net income (loss) or free cash flow outlook to net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP net income (loss) or net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations due to the uncertainty and potential variability of restructuring and other one-time costs, net other income (expense), provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, or net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations, which are reconciling items between the non-GAAP financial measure and the corresponding GAAP measure. Because Stitch Fix cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlooks to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.







Discontinued Operations







During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we ceased operations of our UK business and met the accounting requirements for reporting the UK business as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect the results of the UK business as a discontinued operation for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts and disclosures relate to our continuing operations.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Matt Baer, Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix, and David Aufderhaar, Chief Financial Officer of Stitch Fix, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook. A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





.





To access the call by phone, please register at the following link:





Dial-In Registration:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI448c56148705472fac17f419082e20d6









Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





.







About Stitch Fix, Inc.







Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is the leading online personal styling service that helps people discover the styles they will love that fit perfectly so they always look - and feel - their best. Few things are more personal than getting dressed, but finding clothing that fits and looks great can be a challenge. Stitch Fix solves that problem. By pairing expert stylists with best-in-class AI and recommendation algorithms, the company leverages its assortment of exclusive and national brands to meet each client's individual tastes and needs, making it convenient for clients to express their personal style without having to spend hours in stores or sifting through endless choices online. Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit





https://www.stitchfix.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and the related conference call and webcast, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations for future financial performance, including our profitability and long-term targets; guidance on financial results and metrics for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025; the impact of our transformation strategy and the continuation of certain positive trends in our financial results and metrics; that the execution of our strategy and priorities will enable us to achieve long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth and positive free cash flow; that the changes we have made to our client experience will help us acquire, retain, and reactivate highly engaged clients over time and better serve our clients; that our expanded Fix options, including larger Fixes or themed Fixes, will become an important driver of long-term engagement; that our investments to strengthen client-Stylist relationships and our product assortment will lead to improved client engagement and retention; our expectations with respect to the impact of tariffs on client prices or margins in the remainder of the fiscal year; our assessment of how tariffs and the macroeconomic environment may impact our performance in fiscal year 2026; that we will continue to build a stronger operational foundation that will enable us to scale and move toward growth; and our expectations regarding future costs and metrics, including warehouse costs, transportation costs, gross margin, average order value, inventory levels, and advertising spend. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the current macroeconomic environment; our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; changing consumer behavior; the effect of changes in and uncertainty regarding tariffs or trade policies and our ability to mitigate tariff-related risks; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, Stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas, including the implementation of our transformation strategy; risks related to our inventory levels and management; risks related to our supply chain, sourcing of materials and shipping of merchandise; risks related to our real estate leases and sub-leases; our ability to forecast our future operating results; and other risks described in the filings we make with the SEC. Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 1, 2025. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.



























Stitch Fix, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share amounts)























May 3, 2025













August 3, 2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





108,915













$





162,862













Short-term investments









125,305

















84,106













Inventory, net









114,410

















97,903













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









24,646

















21,839













Total current assets









373,276

















366,710













Long-term investments









7,881

















—













Property and equipment, net









44,857

















51,517













Operating lease right-of-use assets









54,230

















63,780













Other long-term assets









4,504

















4,857













Total assets





$





484,748













$





486,864















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





89,155













$





87,058













Operating lease liabilities









22,333

















21,817













Accrued liabilities









75,159

















73,007













Gift card liability









6,569

















6,749













Deferred revenue









9,022

















9,217













Other current liabilities









4,582

















5,201













Current liabilities, discontinued operations









—

















502













Total current liabilities









206,820

















203,551













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









76,930

















95,685













Other long-term liabilities









607

















606













Total liabilities









284,357

















299,842













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value









1

















1













Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









718,290

















684,650













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(443





)













(335





)









Accumulated deficit









(487,416





)













(467,253





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(30,042





)













(30,042





)









Total stockholders’ equity









200,391

















187,022













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





484,748













$





486,864



































Stitch Fix, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(Unaudited)







(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)























For the Three Months Ended













For the Nine Months Ended





















May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024













May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024











Revenue, net





$





325,016













$





322,731













$





955,944













$





1,017,918













Cost of goods sold









181,458

















175,753

















528,720

















568,357













Gross profit









143,558

















146,978

















427,224

















449,561













Gross margin









44.2





%













45.5





%













44.7





%













44.2





%









Selling, general, and administrative expenses









153,266

















171,818

















454,923

















541,100













Operating loss









(9,708





)













(24,840





)













(27,699





)













(91,539





)









Interest income









2,627

















3,002

















8,222

















7,923













Other income (expense), net









(59





)













(9





)













(210





)













980













Loss before income taxes









(7,140





)













(21,847





)













(19,687





)













(82,636





)









Provision for income taxes









241

















170

















580

















508













Net loss from continuing operations









(7,381





)













(22,017





)













(20,267





)













(83,144





)









Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes









3

















689

















104

















(9,198





)









Net loss









(7,378





)













(21,328





)













(20,163





)













(92,342





)









Other comprehensive income (loss):





































Change in unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities, net of tax









(91





)













(66





)













(108





)













104













Foreign currency translation









—

















—

















—

















(1,129





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









(91





)













(66





)













(108





)













(1,025





)









Comprehensive loss





$





(7,469





)









$





(21,394





)









$





(20,271





)









$





(93,367





)









Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders:





































Basic





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.70





)









Diluted





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.70





)









Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders:





































Basic





$





0.00













$





0.01













$





0.00













$





(0.08





)









Diluted





$





0.00













$





0.01













$





0.00













$





(0.08





)









Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:





































Basic





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.78





)









Diluted





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.78





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to common stockholders:





































Basic









129,792,798

















121,268,047

















127,916,643

















118,986,077













Diluted









129,792,798

















121,268,047

















127,916,643

















118,986,077



































Stitch Fix, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow









(Unaudited)







(In thousands)























For the Nine Months Ended





















May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024













Cash Flows from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations























Net loss from continuing operations





$





(20,267





)









$





(83,144





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:





















Change in inventory reserves









2,984

















(12,929





)









Stock-based compensation expense









43,658

















59,911













Depreciation, amortization, and accretion









19,956

















36,462













Other









54

















(675





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Inventory









(19,491





)













29,010













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(2,520





)













249













Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities









(8,689





)













(6,288





)









Accounts payable









1,699

















2,450













Accrued liabilities









2,181

















(2,684





)









Deferred revenue









(195





)













(1,038





)









Gift card liability









(180





)













(315





)









Other liabilities









(618





)













(1,002





)









Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations









18,572

















20,007















Cash Flows from Investing Activities from Continuing Operations























Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









—

















308













Purchases of property and equipment









(12,065





)













(10,259





)









Purchases of securities available-for-sale









(164,101





)













(47,893





)









Sales of securities available-for-sale









5,468

















—













Maturities of securities available-for-sale









111,009

















18,295













Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations









(59,689





)













(39,549





)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities from Continuing Operations























Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net









7

















—













Payments for tax withholdings related to vesting of restricted stock units









(12,346





)













(11,393





)









Other









(93





)













(424





)









Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations









(12,432





)













(11,817





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations









(53,549





)













(31,359





)











Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations























Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations









(398





)













(10,453





)









Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations









—

















(171





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations









(398





)













(10,624





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









—

















(947





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(53,947





)













(42,930





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









162,862

















239,437













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





108,915













$





196,507















Supplemental Disclosure























Cash paid for income taxes





$





621













$





1,236















Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities























Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$





1,134













$





1,236













Capitalized stock-based compensation





$





2,321













$





3,687



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue for the period, are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between continuing operations of companies. We believe free cash flow from continuing operations (“Free Cash Flow”) is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from continuing operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.





Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:







Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income and other (income) expense, net as these items are not components of our core business;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income and other (income) expense, net as these items are not components of our core business;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our provision for income taxes, which may increase or decrease cash available to us;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our provision for income taxes, which may increase or decrease cash available to us;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business;



Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs incurred related to discrete restructuring plans and other one-time costs attributable to our continuing operations that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time, however these costs do include cash outflows; and



Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs incurred related to discrete restructuring plans and other one-time costs attributable to our continuing operations that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time, however these costs do include cash outflows; and



Free Cash Flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.



















Adjusted EBITDA









We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations excluding interest income, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and other one-time costs related to our continuing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue for the period. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, and net loss margin, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods presented:



















For the Three Months Ended













For the Nine Months Ended













(in thousands)













May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024













May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024











Net loss from continuing operations









$





(7,381





)









$





(22,017





)









$





(20,267





)









$





(83,144





)









Add (deduct):









































Interest income













(2,627





)













(3,002





)













(8,222





)













(7,923





)









Other (income) expense, net













59

















9

















210

















(980





)









Provision for income taxes













241

















170

















580

















508













Depreciation and amortization



(1)















6,860

















8,443

















21,360

















27,283













Stock-based compensation expense













13,727

















18,944

















43,658

















59,911













Restructuring and other one-time costs



(2)















134

















4,134

















3,107

















24,103













Adjusted EBITDA









$





11,013













$





6,681













$





40,426













$





19,758













Revenue, net









$





325,016













$





322,731













$





955,944













$





1,017,918













Net loss margin









(2.3





)%









(6.8





)%









(2.1





)%









(8.2





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













3.4





%













2.1





%













4.2





%













1.9





%













(1)



For the three and nine months ended April 27, 2024, depreciation and amortization excluded $1.6 million and $9.2 million, respectively, reflected as restructuring charges within restructuring and other one-time costs.











(2)



For the three and nine months ended May 3, 2025, restructuring charges were $0.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, primarily in severance and employee-related benefits and other restructuring costs; and other one-time costs were $0.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in one-time bonuses for certain continuing employees. For the three and nine months ended April 27, 2024, restructuring charges were $4.8 million and $21.2 million, respectively. For the nine months ended April 27, 2024, other one-time costs were comprised of $2.9 million in one-time professional services fees.















Free Cash Flow









We define Free Cash Flow as net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations, reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows from investing activities from continuing operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods presented:



















For the Three Months Ended













For the Nine Months Ended













(in thousands)













May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024













May 3, 2025













April 27, 2024













Free Cash Flow reconciliation:











































Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations









$





20,516













$





21,743













$





18,572













$





20,007













Deduct:









































Purchases of property and equipment













(4,518





)













(2,832





)













(12,065





)













(10,259





)











Free Cash Flow











$





15,998













$





18,911













$





6,507













$





9,748













Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations









$





(20,715





)









$





(48,113





)









$





(59,689





)









$





(39,549





)









Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations









$





(4,239





)









$





(3,087





)









$





(12,432





)









$





(11,817





)















Operating Metrics





















May 3, 2025













February 1, 2025













November 2, 2024













August 3, 2024













April 27, 2024











Active clients (in thousands)













2,353













2,371













2,434













2,508













2,633









Net Revenue per Active Client









$





542









$





537









$





531









$





533









$





525

















Active Clients









We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item via Freestyle in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. Clients check out a Fix when they indicate what items they are keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Women’s, Men’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.









Net Revenue per Active Client









We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients measured as of the last day of the period.











IR Contact:











ir@stitchfix.com







PR Contact:











media@stitchfix.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.