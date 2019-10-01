Commodities

Stitch Fix quarterly profit beats, shares up

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Stitch Fix Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the online personal styling service benefits from its expansion into new categories and markets, sending its shares up 3% in trading after the bell.

The San Francisco-based company made its first overseas foray into the UK earlier this year, while broadening its product categories to include kids, maternity wear, and petite and plus sizes.

Stitch Fix uses algorithms to create personalized clothing curated by experts based on a quiz answered by the client.

The company earned 7 cents in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 3, surpassing analysts' estimates by 3 cents.

Active clients, a key metric that indicates the total number of users who received a box of clothing in the preceding 12-months, rose 18% to 3.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 3, broadly in line with the estimate of 3.23 million clients, according to analyst polled by FactSet Research.

Revenue rose to $432.1 million from $318.3 million, slightly lower than the estimate of $432.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Most Popular