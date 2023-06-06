News & Insights

Stitch Fix Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Top Street

June 06, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter, while revenue come above the Street estimates.

Tuesday, the stock was trading at $3.85 in the after-hours, up 4.61% or $0.17 a share, on Nasdaq.

The company reported a net loss of $21.8 million or $0.19 per share for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $78 million or $0.72 per share one year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the loss to be $0.3 per share.

Net revenue in the quarter was $394.9 million, down from $492.9 the same time last year but above consensus estimates of $388.94 million.

