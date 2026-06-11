Stitch Fix Loss Narrows In Q3 On Higher Revenue; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), an online clothing retail company, reported narrower loss in the third quarter of 2026, due to higher revenue and net revenue per active client, despite a drop in active clients. Further, the company issued fourth quarter outlook and raised forecast for fiscal 2026.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 8.89 percent lower at $3.28, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.55 percent low.

In the pre-market activity, the shares are currently trading 1.39 percent lower at $3.55.

Net loss for the third quarter went down to $1.53 million from loss of $7.38 million in the same quarter last year. Loss per share attributable to the shareholders dropped to $0.01 from loss of $0.06 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period went up to $13.24 million from $11.01 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent a year ago.

Net revenue for the third quarter jumped to $340.28 million from $325.02 million in the prior year.

Active clients were 2.288 million, a decrease of 3.5 percent year-over-year. Net revenue per active client, however, grew 7.4 percent from last year to $577.

In its outlook for the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenue to be between $322 million to $327 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $7 million to $10 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent to 3.1 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net revenue to between $1.346 billion and $1.351 billion, compared to previous estimate between $1.330 billion to $1.350 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be in the range of $49 million to $52 million with 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent margin, compared to the prior range of $42 million to $50 million with 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent margin.

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