Stitch Fix Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$28.7 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$96.3 million, or -$0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.0% to $375.8 million from $481.9 million last year.

Stitch Fix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$28.7 Mln. vs. -$96.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.24 vs. -$0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $375.8 Mln vs. $481.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $355-$365 mln

