Stitch Fix, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The investors in Stitch Fix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFIX) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 42% to US$56.05 in the week following its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$490m were what the analysts expected, Stitch Fix surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.09 per share, instead of the previously forecast loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SFIX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

Following the latest results, Stitch Fix's 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.10b in 2021. This would be a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.20. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.01b and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target rose 51% to US$44.71, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Stitch Fix analyst has a price target of US$64.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 19%, in line with its 18% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 18% next year. So although Stitch Fix is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Stitch Fix going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Stitch Fix you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.