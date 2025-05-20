Stitch Fix, Inc. Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Stitch Fix will release Q3 financial results on June 10, 2025, followed by a conference call with executives.

Quiver AI Summary

Stitch Fix, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on May 3, 2025, on June 10, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, featuring CEO Matt Baer and CFO David Aufderhaar, to discuss the results and company outlook. Interested parties can access the call via a live webcast on the Stitch Fix investor relations website or by phone after registering for a unique dial-in number and PIN. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly thereafter. Stitch Fix, founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, specializes in online personal styling, utilizing expert stylists and AI to help clients find clothing that fits their individual preferences conveniently.

Potential Positives

Stitch Fix will release its third quarter financial results on June 10, 2025, providing transparency and updates to investors.

The scheduled conference call hosted by the CEO and CFO allows for direct engagement with stakeholders and the opportunity to discuss financial performance and outlook.

The company's use of expert stylists combined with AI demonstrates a commitment to innovation and enhancing customer experience.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming financial results announcement may indicate current challenges if results do not meet market expectations, potentially impacting investor confidence.

The need for a conference call to discuss financial results may suggest the company is facing scrutiny or uncertainty in its performance.

Failure to provide specific financial guidance or key performance metrics in the release could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's outlook.

FAQ

When will Stitch Fix release its Q3 financial results?

Stitch Fix will release its Q3 financial results on June 10, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Stitch Fix conference call?

The conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on June 10, 2025.

Who will lead the Stitch Fix conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Matt Baer and CFO David Aufderhaar.

How can I access the Stitch Fixearnings call

You can access the call via a live webcast on the Stitch Fix investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the Stitch Fix conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for a limited time on the investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295 .

. CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025

ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended May 3, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Following this, Stitch Fix will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Matt Baer, CEO, and David Aufderhaar, CFO.





A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





. To access the call by phone, please register at this





registration link.





Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





.







About Stitch Fix, Inc.







Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is the leading online personal styling service that helps people discover the styles they will love that fit perfectly so they always look – and feel – their best. Few things are more personal than getting dressed, but finding clothing that fits and looks great can be a challenge. Stitch Fix solves that problem. By pairing expert stylists with best-in-class AI and recommendation algorithms, the company leverages its assortment of exclusive and national brands to meet each client’s individual tastes and needs, making it convenient for clients to express their personal style without having to spend hours in stores or sifting through endless choices online. Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit





https://www.stitchfix.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.