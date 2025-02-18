Stitch Fix, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

Stitch Fix will announce Q2 fiscal results on March 11, 2025, followed by a conference call with executives.

Stitch Fix, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 on March 11, 2025, after market close. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET with CEO Matt Baer and CFO David Aufderhaar discussing the results and future outlook. The call will be available via a live webcast on the Stitch Fix investor relations website. Interested participants can register for the call to receive dial-in details. Stitch Fix is a prominent online personal styling service that combines expert stylists with AI technology to help clients discover personalized clothing that suits their individual style.

FAQ

When will Stitch Fix release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Stitch Fix will release its Q2 2025 financial results on March 11, 2025, after market close.

Who will host the Stitch Fix financial conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Matt Baer and CFO David Aufderhaar.

How can I access the Stitch Fix conference call?

You can access the call by registering through the provided registration link and using the dial-in number and PIN received.

Will there be a replay of the Stitch Fixearnings call

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Stitch Fix investor relations website.

What services does Stitch Fix provide?

Stitch Fix offers an online personal styling service that helps clients discover personalized clothing styles that fit their needs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 ended February 1, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Following this, Stitch Fix will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Matt Baer, CEO, and David Aufderhaar, CFO.





A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





. To access the call by phone, please register at this





registration link.





Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at





https://investors.stitchfix.com





.







About Stitch Fix, Inc.







Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is the leading online personal styling service that helps people discover the styles they will love that fit perfectly so they always look – and feel – their best. Few things are more personal than getting dressed, but finding clothing that fits and looks great can be a challenge. Stitch Fix solves that problem. By pairing expert stylists with best-in-class AI and recommendation algorithms, the company leverages its assortment of exclusive and national brands to meet each client’s individual tastes and needs, making it convenient for clients to express their personal style without having to spend hours in stores or sifting through endless choices online. Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit





https://www.stitchfix.com





.























IR Contact:







Lilly Bindley









ir@stitchfix.com











PR Contact:







Liz Nunan









media@stitchfix.com















