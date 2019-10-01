Stitch Fix falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, shares fall

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc's SFIX.O quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the online personal styling provider's active clients numbers disappointed, sending its shares down 10% in trading after the bell.

Active clients, a key metric that indicates the total number of users who received a box of clothing in the preceding 12-months, rose 18% to 3.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 3, broadly in line with the estimate of 3.23 million clients, according to analyst polled by FactSet Research.

Revenue rose to $432.1 million from $318.3 million, slightly lower than the estimate of $432.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.