STITCH FIX Earnings Preview: Recent $SFIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STITCH FIX ($SFIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $304,004,880 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.

STITCH FIX Insider Trading Activity

STITCH FIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295 .

. ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,440 shares for an estimated $155,400.

STITCH FIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of STITCH FIX stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

