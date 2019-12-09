Stitch Fix Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SFIX

In trading on Monday, shares of Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.82, changing hands as high as $25.77 per share. Stitch Fix Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFIX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.05 per share, with $37.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.81.

